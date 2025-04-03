ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 91,427 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.59% of ICU Medical worth $22,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James set a $97.00 price target on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI opened at $140.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $93.36 and a one year high of $196.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.73.

ICU Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.