Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,625 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 14,477 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Illumina worth $39,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Illumina by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 954.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Illumina from $247.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Shares of ILMN opened at $81.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.22 and its 200-day moving average is $125.82. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.54 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

