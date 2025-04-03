Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and traded as low as $1.76. Immutep shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 110,154 shares trading hands.
Immutep Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.25 and a quick ratio of 18.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immutep
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMP. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Immutep during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Immutep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Immutep by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 164,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 56,306 shares during the period. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Immutep
Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.
