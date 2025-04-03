Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the February 28th total of 167,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on III shares. StockNews.com upgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

Information Services Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of III traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. 124,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,592. The company has a market capitalization of $193.99 million, a P/E ratio of -57.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Further Reading

