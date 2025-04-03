Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the February 28th total of 167,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on III shares. StockNews.com upgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of III traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. 124,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,592. The company has a market capitalization of $193.99 million, a P/E ratio of -57.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

