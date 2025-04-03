Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives $105.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.09.

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,691,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,867,000 after purchasing an additional 271,381 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 262,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 441.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

