Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Trading Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.47 and last traded at $47.02. 9,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 8,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.13.

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 million, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOUP. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000.

About Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF

The Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loup Frontier Tech index. The fund tracks an index of developed- and emerging-market stocks that are influencing the future of technology. Holdings are selected by fundamental criteria and equally weighted in two tiers.

