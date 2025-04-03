InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Up 23.9% in March

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,100 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 872,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

InPlay Oil Stock Down 0.0 %

IPOOF stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $103.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.59 million. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 11.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that InPlay Oil will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Increases Dividend

InPlay Oil Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0104 per share. This is a boost from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

