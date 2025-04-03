Insider Buying: Guzman Y GOMEZ Ltd (ASX:GYG) Insider Acquires A$14,823,237.00 in Stock

Guzman Y GOMEZ Ltd (ASX:GYG – Get Free Report) insider Steven Marks purchased 1,030,250 shares of Guzman Y GOMEZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$14.39 ($8.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,823,237.00 ($9,264,523.13).
Guzman Y GOMEZ Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.24.
