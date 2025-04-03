Insider Buying: Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD) Director Buys C$14,413.14 in Stock

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Comerford bought 240,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$14,413.14.

Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds stock opened at C$0.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$12.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.