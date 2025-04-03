Insider Buying: Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC) Insider Acquires £50,800 in Stock

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) insider Madeleine Cosgrave bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £50,800 ($65,965.46).

Shares of LON:SHC opened at GBX 124.90 ($1.62) on Thursday. Shaftesbury Capital PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 113 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 156.30 ($2.03). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 121.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 130.48. The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 4 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shaftesbury Capital had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 16.37%. Analysts anticipate that Shaftesbury Capital PLC will post 5.0712105 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Shaftesbury Capital’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Shaftesbury Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.94%.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (“Shaftesbury Capital”) is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index.

Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion, extends to 2.7 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London’s West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.

