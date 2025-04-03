Insider Selling: Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Major Shareholder Sells 30,197 Shares of Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 30,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $401,318.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,506,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,346,289.01. The trade was a 0.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 45,440 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $570,726.40.

On Thursday, February 13th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,035 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $77,877.45.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,806 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $88,676.16.

On Friday, January 31st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 4,405 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $48,587.15.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 9,907 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $111,453.75.

On Monday, January 27th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 13,317 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $149,017.23.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 16,470 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $187,428.60.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 12,901 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $146,426.35.

On Friday, January 17th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,861 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $89,300.96.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 8,857 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $99,021.26.

Boston Omaha Price Performance

NYSE:BOC opened at $14.72 on Thursday. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $461.83 million, a P/E ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64.

Institutional Trading of Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 9.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Boston Omaha by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.