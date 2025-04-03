Insider Selling: Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Director Sells C$406,000.00 in Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Director William Murray John sold 200,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.03, for a total transaction of C$406,000.00.

Discovery Silver Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of DSV stock opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.33. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.87 and a 1-year high of C$2.16. The stock has a market cap of C$644.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Discovery Silver Company Profile

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

