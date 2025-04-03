Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 622,359 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.15% of Insmed worth $18,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INSM. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 513.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Insmed by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 6,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $392,786.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,578.36. This represents a 5.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 91,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $7,291,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,766,640. The trade was a 48.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 532,207 shares of company stock valued at $41,683,028. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on INSM. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Insmed Stock Performance

INSM opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.28. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $84.91.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $104.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. Research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

