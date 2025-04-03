Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.7 %

IBKR stock opened at $174.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.42. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $103.69 and a 12-month high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,088,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,750,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,215,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

