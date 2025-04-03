Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,830 ($23.76) and last traded at GBX 1,835 ($23.83), with a volume of 688502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,985 ($25.78).
ICG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,720 ($35.32) to GBX 2,730 ($35.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
ICG provides flexible capital solutions to help companies develop and grow. We are a leading global alternative asset manager with over 35 years’ history, managing $107bn of assets* and investing across the capital structure. We operate across four asset classes: Structured and Private Equity, Private Debt, Real Assets, and Credit.
We develop long-term relationships with our business partners to deliver value for shareholders, clients and employees, and use our position of influence to benefit the environment and society.
