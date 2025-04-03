Intra-Cellular Therapies’ (ITCI) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $132.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ITCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.23.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

ITCI opened at $131.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.62 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $64.09 and a 1 year high of $131.98.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,338,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,951,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

