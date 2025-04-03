Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Raised by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,419,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Intuit by 112,233.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,595,000 after buying an additional 1,062,847 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Intuit by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after buying an additional 620,559 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,854,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,991,696,000 after purchasing an additional 353,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 1.2 %

INTU opened at $620.91 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $553.24 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The company has a market cap of $173.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $621.71.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley raised Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.00.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $4,800. This represents a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,849.72. This trade represents a 27.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,334 shares of company stock worth $19,064,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

