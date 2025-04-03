Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 12.08 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Invesco Bond Income Plus had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 157.83%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Stock Up 0.5 %

BIPS opened at GBX 172.89 ($2.25) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 172.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 171.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 12 month low of GBX 164 ($2.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 177.50 ($2.30). The company has a market cap of £351.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.40.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile

Managed by Rhys Davies and Edward Craven, the Company’s investment objective is to seek to obtain both high income and capital growth from investment, predominantly in high-yielding fixed-interest securities.

