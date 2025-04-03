Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Up 22.8% in March

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,041,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.45. 911,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,274. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $49.32 and a 12 month high of $72.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.73.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.4118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco KBW Bank ETF
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.