Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Up 22.8% in March

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,041,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.45. 911,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,274. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $49.32 and a 12 month high of $72.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.73.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.4118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 961.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,490,000 after buying an additional 262,848 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,780,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,670,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 745,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,711,000 after acquiring an additional 282,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 129,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 620,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,548,000 after acquiring an additional 620,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

