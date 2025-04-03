Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Short Interest Update

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,500 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 533,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,441,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $9.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,940,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,311. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $169.96 and a 12-month high of $222.64.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
