Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Short Interest Update

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,500 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 533,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,441,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $9.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,940,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,311. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $169.96 and a 12-month high of $222.64.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $374,557,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,093 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,737,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,702,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.