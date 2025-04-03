Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,363,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 3,872,820 shares.The stock last traded at $13.68 and had previously closed at $13.63.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

