Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.9% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $791,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at $30,504,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 23.3% during the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 1,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $476.15 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

