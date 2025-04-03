Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $470.34 and last traded at $472.12. 13,451,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 35,058,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.92.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $302.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.09.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
