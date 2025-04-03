Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Stock Price Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.29 and last traded at $29.39. 117,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,183% from the average session volume of 9,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average is $44.96. The company has a market cap of $787.95 million, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.86.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

