Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.56 and last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 11230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Down 6.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $607.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.88.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF
Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.
