Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.56 and last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 11230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Down 6.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $607.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.88.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.