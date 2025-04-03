Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
IIM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 93,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,934. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $13.10.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
