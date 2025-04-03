Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2025 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2025 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $83.00 to $87.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/24/2025 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $82.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2025 – Bank of New York Mellon had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $96.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Bank of New York Mellon was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $4.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.89. 5,261,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,908,484. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.94.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,915,000 after acquiring an additional 659,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,772,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $1,150,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,821,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,281,000 after buying an additional 35,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,468,000 after buying an additional 1,526,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

