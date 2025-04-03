Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 9,600 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,188% compared to the typical volume of 292 put options.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.15. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

