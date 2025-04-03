Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 11,223 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 422% compared to the typical volume of 2,149 call options.
CRNT stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $216.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $5.73.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 13.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.
