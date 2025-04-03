Investors Purchase High Volume of SPDR S&P Retail ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 32,678 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 78% compared to the typical volume of 18,346 put options.
SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Down 7.2 %
XRT traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.26. 8,744,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,309,920. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.39. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $64.96 and a 1-year high of $84.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.34.
SPDR S&P Retail ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1806 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.
