Investors Purchase High Volume of SPDR S&P Retail ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 32,678 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 78% compared to the typical volume of 18,346 put options.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Down 7.2 %

XRT traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.26. 8,744,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,309,920. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.39. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $64.96 and a 1-year high of $84.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1806 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 108.3% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 130,858 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 536.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.