Ironveld (LON:IRON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ironveld (LON:IRON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Ironveld had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 422.33%.

Ironveld Price Performance

Shares of IRON opened at GBX 0.04 ($0.00) on Thursday. Ironveld has a one year low of GBX 0 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.11 ($0.00). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Ironveld alerts:

About Ironveld

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ironveld is a speciality metals producer based in Southern Africa that seeks to maximise revenues from the metals it produces by its Mining division and processing them at its Rustenburg smelter, operated by its Smelting division, and producing specialist high purity iron powders as well as Vanadium slag and Titanium slag, all critical for the green energy transition.

Receive News & Ratings for Ironveld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironveld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.