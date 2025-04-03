Ironveld (LON:IRON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ironveld (LON:IRON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Ironveld had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 422.33%.
Ironveld Price Performance
Shares of IRON opened at GBX 0.04 ($0.00) on Thursday. Ironveld has a one year low of GBX 0 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.11 ($0.00). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.37.
About Ironveld
