iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109,827 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,550,389,000 after buying an additional 7,566,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,169 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333,731.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621,963 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $725,489,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,497,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,249,000 after buying an additional 497,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.31 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.02 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.35.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.3037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

