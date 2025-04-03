iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,003,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 133,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,932 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $567.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $589.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $589.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

