iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Reduced by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,832,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890,570 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.97% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $144,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock opened at $50.88 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $51.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

