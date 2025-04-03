iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) Shares Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.35 and last traded at $70.35. 565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.57.

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Capital Strategies increased its position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 63,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Focused Value Factor ETF

The iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US listed equities selected using a variety of value factors. FOVL was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

