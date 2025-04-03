iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.94 and last traded at $55.68, with a volume of 93758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.39.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

