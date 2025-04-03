iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.27 and last traded at $31.01, with a volume of 2497187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45.

Get iShares Gold Trust Micro alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAUM. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 3rd quarter worth $11,426,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 35.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,021,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 226,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares during the period.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.