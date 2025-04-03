iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBTJ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 47,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,672. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

