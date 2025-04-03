iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Position Decreased by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $117.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.74. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $124.15.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

