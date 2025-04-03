iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 445,975 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 259,136 shares.The stock last traded at $38.57 and had previously closed at $38.28.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RING. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 76,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,052,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

