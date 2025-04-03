iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,953 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.59% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $22,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,747,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9,889.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 195,314 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,642,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 104,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 178,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after buying an additional 20,301 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $116.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $102.20 and a 1-year high of $127.15.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

