iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.47 and last traded at $30.54, with a volume of 481080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.
About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
