iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $143.09 and last traded at $144.21, with a volume of 289471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.94.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.