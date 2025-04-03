iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $177.39 and last traded at $176.03, with a volume of 1879265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.48.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.76. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.34.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
