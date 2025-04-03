iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $177.39 and last traded at $176.03, with a volume of 1879265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.48.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.76. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 74.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000.

(Get Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.