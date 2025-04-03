iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Holdings Lowered by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,395,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

BATS:IYJ opened at $131.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.50 and a 200-day moving average of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $117.86 and a twelve month high of $144.20.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.