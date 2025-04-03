Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 305181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31).

Jadestone Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.99.

Insider Transactions at Jadestone Energy

In related news, insider John Mendelson bought 83,467 shares of Jadestone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,390 ($31.03) per share, with a total value of £1,994,861.30 ($2,590,392.55). Also, insider Adel Chaouch bought 309,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,475 ($32.14) per share, with a total value of £7,647,750 ($9,930,853.14). Insiders purchased 1,288,967 shares of company stock valued at $988,466,630 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy is a leading upstream oil and gas company in the Asia Pacific region, with a focus on production and near-term development assets.

