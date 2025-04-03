Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $250.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.53.

Amazon.com stock opened at $196.01 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

