Jefferies Financial Group Cuts L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $250.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.69.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $211.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $265.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.14.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 60.99%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,122. This represents a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $489,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.