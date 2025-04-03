Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $375.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $425.00 to $375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.42.

Shares of CRM opened at $272.06 on Monday. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.91 and a 200 day moving average of $311.50. The firm has a market cap of $261.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.10%.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total transaction of $2,089,882.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $15,705,195. The trade was a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,899.96. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,660 shares of company stock worth $14,095,336 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

