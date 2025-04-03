Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $24.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on U. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.32.

Get Unity Software alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Unity Software

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of U opened at $20.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 2.27.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 31,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $806,048.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 542,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,698,426.66. This represents a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,340,006.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981,479 shares in the company, valued at $59,748,839.16. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 781,903 shares of company stock worth $17,934,432 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.